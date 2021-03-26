Ensure Hoisting Of National Flag On All Government Buildings Within 15 Days: J&K Govt

Jammu and Kashmir government has directed all the heads of the districts as well as the departments in the union territory to ensure hosting of the national flag on all the government buildings within the next 15 days. “Divisional Commissioner office Jammu has asked all the Deputy Commissioners and Heads of the Departments to implement the directions of Lieutenant Governor, J&K UT regarding hoisting of National flag on all the Government buildings within next fifteen days,” J&K Government said.

Official communication added, "As per a communiqué by the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, the Deputy Commissioners/Divisional Heads of various Departments of Jammu Division have been asked to ensure strict compliance of the directions of the Lieutenant Governor, J&K, as per the provisions of Flag Code of India within next fifteen days, under intimation to the Div com office”.

A similar order has also been issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr. Piyush Singla for the hoisting of the National Flag on all government buildings and offices across the district. “It has been impressed upon all-district, sectoral, tehsil and block level officers to comply with the directions therein and ensure that the National Flag is flown on all Government buildings within a period of 15 days,” the order read. Jammu and Kashmir Government has directed district heads not only to ensure the same within 15 days but also to submit the progress report on a daily basis in this regard.

What is the Flag Code of India?

As per the MHA website, The Indian National Flag represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of India. It is the symbol of our national pride. Over the last five decades, several people including members of armed forces have ungrudgingly laid down their lives to keep the tricolour flying in its full glory. There are universal affection and respect for, and loyalty to, the National Flag. Yet, a perceptible lack of awareness is often noticed, not only amongst people but also in the organisations/agencies of the government, in regard to laws, practices and conventions that apply to the display of the National Flag.

Apart from non-statutory instructions issued by the Government from time to time, display of the National Flag is governed by the provisions of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950 (No.12 of 1950) and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 (No. 69 of 1971). Flag Code of India, 2002 is an attempt to bring together all such laws, conventions, practices and instructions for the guidance and benefit of all concerned. For the sake of convenience, the Flag Code of India, 2002, has been divided into three parts. Part I of the Code contains a general description of the National Flag. Part II of the Code is devoted to the display of the National Flag by members of the public, private organizations, educational institutions, etc. Part III of the Code relates to the display of the National Flag by Central and State governments and their organisations and agencies.

