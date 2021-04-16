'Ensure No Restriction Of Inter-state/city Movement Of Medical Oxygen': MHA To States

Union Home secretary Ajay Bhalla on Friday wrote a letter to all states asking them to ensure free inter-city, interstate transportation of medical oxygen and free movement for vehicles of Oxygen manufacturers without any time limit. In the letter, Ajay Bhalla noted that the Government's Empowered Group-2 had prepared a supply plan required to be followed by all states/UTs in connection with medical logistics- including oxygen. "There is no restriction on inter-state movement of medical oxygen; states must ensure free movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles," the MHA noted.

"No restriction shall be imposed on oxygen manufacturers and suppliers to limit the oxygen supplies only to the hospitals of the state in which they are located there shall be free movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles into the city without any restriction of timings while also enabling intercity supply without restriction," the guidelines said.

Centre Directs MEA To Import 50,000 MT

To ensure an adequate supply of medical oxygen amid rising cases of COVID-19, the Empowered Group 2 (EG2) on Thursday decided to float a tender for the import of 50,000 MT of medical oxygen. The Centre also directed states to make rational use of oxygen, which is a critical component in the treatment of COVID-19 infections.

"In view of increasing demand for medical oxygen, the Government has decided to float a tender for import of 50,000 MT of medical oxygen. MOHFW has been directed to finalize the tender for the same and also explore possible sources for import identified by the missions of MEA," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday undertook a comprehensive review of medical-grade oxygen amid a massive surge in demand for critical COVID-19 patients. Around 12 states with a high burden of active COVID cases namely– Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan have been demanding a surplus of medical oxygen in view of the rising infection rate.

