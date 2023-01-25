'Enthusiasm & Zeal In Youth Inspire Me To Work Hard': PM Interacts WithNCC, NSS Volunteers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with NCC cadets (National Cadet Corps) and NSS volunteers and said that the enthusiasm and zeal in youth inspired him to work hard.

He said, "The 'Yuva Samvad' holds special importance for me for two factors, one is Youth have energy, enthusiasm, zeal, and novelty; through you, the positivity inspires me to work hard day and night, and second, in this Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, all of you represent country's aspirations and dreams."

He said, "Today I am getting to meet you all at this auspicious event, and after some days I will be interacting with students across the country through the medium of Pariksha Pe Charcha. Like every year, this year too I will get an opportunity to be a part of the NCC event."

Youth to be the greatest beneficiary of developed India: PM

He stated said that it is the responsibility of the youth to develop the newly developed India and they are going to be the greatest beneficiaries of it. He stressed, "You are going to be the greatest beneficiaries of a developed India, and the biggest responsibility to build this rests on your shoulders."

#LIVE | You are going to be the greatest beneficiaries of developed India and the biggest responsibility to build this rests on your shoulders: PM Modi interacts with NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and performers, who are a part of this year's Republic Day programme pic.twitter.com/Z9ztEeiLLI — Republic (@republic) January 25, 2023

Participation of youth in functions is encouraging

He continued by saying that the rise in the participation of youth in functions, such as in Parakram Diwas is encouraging. PM Modi said, "The way participation of youth is increasing at various functions is encouraging. Participation of youth in Parakram Diwas function is an example of it."

He added, "Various other functions are taking place in India, where a lot more are joining at such a tender age. It is a symbol of India's big dreams and sacrifice. It proves that India's youth is ready to take the responsibility of India and the duties as well."

Government motivates NCC and NSS

He added, "The whole nation witnessed how NSS and NCC helped in increasing the courage of India during the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore government motivates and helps them in expanding." Modi further said that the Centre is preparing people from NCC and NSS to tackle the challenges in the coastal areas.

PM Modi also stated, "We are preparing you all for the challenges faced in the coastal areas. The Navy, Army, and Air Force are imparting training for such challenges." He congratulated the NCC cadets and NSS volunteers who will be taking part in the Republic Day's grand parade. He said, "NCC and NSS are such organisations that join youth with national motives and concerns."

PM Modi witnesses cultural perfromance

At the function, PM Modi also witnessed a cultural performance by the artists who are taking part in the Republic Day parade in the national capital.