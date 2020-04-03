The Debate
'Entire Nation Fighting As ONE': PM Modi On How India Set An Example In Global Covid Fight

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday said that the entire nation is united and fighting against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Amid the 21 days lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday said that the entire nation is united and fighting against the COVID-19. He also mentioned that the current crisis has displayed our collective national unity and has made us, even more, stronger to defeat this menace.

PM Modi said, "It is definitely a time of lockdown, we are all in the confines of our homes but we are not alone in this fight.  The collective power of 130 crore countrymen is with each and every one of us. The entire nation is fighting as one. This crisis has also displayed our collective national unity. This makes us even stronger to fight and defeat this menace,"

Further PM Modi said, "Today is the ninth day of the nationwide lockdown during the Coronavirus global epidemic. During this time, the way you all have introduced both discipline and service is unprecedented. The Government administration and citizens have tried their best to handle this situation well. On Sunday, March 22, the way you thanked everyone who are fighting against the Coronavirus has also become an example for all countries. Today many countries are also repeating this."

PM's  appeal

PM Modi also asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5 and requested them to light a candle, Diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus.

He said, "I request all of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'Diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark our fight against Coronavirus."

