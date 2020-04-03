'Entire Nation Fighting As ONE': PM Modi On How India Set An Example In Global Covid Fight

Amid the 21 days lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday said that the entire nation is united and fighting against the COVID-19. He also mentioned that the current crisis has displayed our collective national unity and has made us, even more, stronger to defeat this menace.

PM Modi said, "It is definitely a time of lockdown, we are all in the confines of our homes but we are not alone in this fight. The collective power of 130 crore countrymen is with each and every one of us. The entire nation is fighting as one. This crisis has also displayed our collective national unity. This makes us even stronger to fight and defeat this menace,"

READ | PM Modi's Giant Appeal: 'On April 5 At 9 PM For 9 Mins, Challenge Coronavirus With Light'

Further PM Modi said, "Today is the ninth day of the nationwide lockdown during the Coronavirus global epidemic. During this time, the way you all have introduced both discipline and service is unprecedented. The Government administration and citizens have tried their best to handle this situation well. On Sunday, March 22, the way you thanked everyone who are fighting against the Coronavirus has also become an example for all countries. Today many countries are also repeating this."

#LIVE | The way on March 22 you had thanked the Coronavirus warriors has become an example for the world; many countries are following suit: PM Modi in video message to the people of India https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/5D3QKBvvtL — Republic (@republic) April 3, 2020

READ | PM Modi's FULL Video Message To The People Of India Amid Coronavirus Lockdown Here; WATCH

PM's appeal

PM Modi also asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5 and requested them to light a candle, Diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus.

He said, "I request all of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'Diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark our fight against Coronavirus."

READ | PM Modi Speaks To UK's Prince Charles Amid Latter's Ongoing Recovery From Coronavirus

#BREAKING | On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/siMps9KpMt — Republic (@republic) April 3, 2020

READ | PM Modi To Address Nation Amid Coronavirus Lockdown Via Video Message: LIVE Updates