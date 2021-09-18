'Entire World Is Family': Rajnath Singh On Receiving Water From 115 Nations For Ram Mandir

Speaking at an event organized to receive water from 115 nations for Ayodhya Ram Temple, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed that India is the only country where sages considered the entire world as one family and so, water from all the nations are collected to depict the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. On August 5, 2020, the foundation of the Ram Mandir was laid in Ayodhya following the Supreme Court's order on the land.

Rajnath Singh said, "India is the only country where sages considered entire world their family & gave message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. So water for 'jalabhishek' & construction should come from all nations".

He added, "Indians didn't resort to violence. The Ram Temple construction work started only after the Supreme Court gave its verdict. This is a positive approach for Indians. India is a nation that doesn't discriminate on the basis of caste, creed & religion".

Ram temple construction

On August 25, a Delhi NGO, Delhi Study Group (DSG) collected pure river and ocean water from 115 nations across the world to pour into the main sanctum of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Ex-Delhi BJP MLA and President of DSG, Dr Vijay Jolly had said, “When people could not travel from one nation to another in corona times, we, with blessings of Bhagwan Ram, succeeded in our historical mission of faith and belief".

As per the construction plan, there will be a museum, record room, research centre, auditorium, cowshed, a centre for tourists, administrative building, yoga shala, and other facilities on the premises of the temple. In an earlier meeting of 15 members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, it was decided that industrial fly ash, procured from the Unchahar Thermal Power Plant in Rae Bareli, will be used instead of cement for the construction of the aforementioned parts. In addition, sandstone will be procured from Mirzapur, Jodhpur, marble from Makrana in Rajasthan, and pink stone from Bansi Paharpur in Rajasthan.

In a recent update to Ram temple construction, on September 17, Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, informed that the first phase of the foundation work has been completed. He said, “The first phase has been completed. We'll be setting up another layer made up of stones, namely Karnataka's granite and Mirzapur's sandstone, over this concrete base.” He added that by December 2023, the temple construction will be completed.

