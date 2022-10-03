Entrance Of Patna's Dak Bungalow Road Durga Puja Pandal Collapses, Falls On Auto Rickshaw

Amid the Durga Puja festivities, as incessant rains hit Patna, an untoward incident was witnessed when the entrance gate of a puja pandal collapsed on Monday, October 3. The gate of the Dak Bungalow Road pandal, one of the most famous in the Bihar capital, fell on an auto-rickshaw. The driver and the passengers onboard escaped unhurt. As the road is clogged with debris, the administration has given orders for its clearance at the earliest.

Huge tragedy averted in Patna as pandal gate falls on auto, passengers escape.



