Entrance Of Patna's Dak Bungalow Road Durga Puja Pandal Collapses, Falls On Auto Rickshaw

Amid the Durga Puja festivities, as incessant rains hit Patna, an untoward incident was witnessed when a puja pandal collapsed on Monday, October 3.

Sudeshna Singh

Amid the Durga Puja festivities, as incessant rains hit Patna, an untoward incident was witnessed when the entrance gate of a puja pandal collapsed on Monday, October 3. The gate of the Dak Bungalow Road pandal, one of the most famous in the Bihar capital, fell on an auto-rickshaw. The driver and the passengers onboard escaped unhurt. As the road is clogged with debris, the administration has given orders for its clearance at the earliest. 

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

