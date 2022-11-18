Entry Of Private Players In Space Sector Would Supplement ISRO's Capacity: Union Minister

The foray of private players into Indian space ecosystem would augment the capabilities of Indian Space Research Organisation, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said here on Thursday.

Soon after the successful launch of the country's first private rocket, Vikram-S, developed by space startup Skyroot Aerospace, under a mission named 'Prarambh', the Minister of state (independent charge) in the PM's Office (PMO) said the foray of private companies into the space industry would supplement the Indian space agency.

"It will supplement the Indian Space Research Organisations' capacity, because we had some limitations (earlier)." he told reporters while responding to a query on whether the Centre wants private players to take over state-run entities like (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd) BSNL and Air India.

"It is the other way round. It will supplement ISRO's capacity, because we had some limitations. Same way, we are also starting joint ventures (with industry participation) in Atomic Energy sector. I think this is one new initiative done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath said the whole idea of opening up was to expand the state of economy of space activities.

Asked whether ISRO was worried about competition, with the country's space programme being opened to private players, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) Chairman Pawan Goenka said, "there is no question of competition here (for ISRO)." "ISRO will in fact lead the way on technology development and private sector in many cases will convert them into commercial activity. Therefore, ISRO and private companies will work hand in hand for India to move forward in space sector. There is no question of competition," he said.

To a question about foreign direct investments into India's space sector, the Union Minister said, "We realise that current FDI is restricted (for those) from outside India into the space sector." "Currently, the Department of Space is considering revisiting the FDI policy and we just started the process. Hopefully in two months, we will be able to come out with a (new) FDI policy..." he added.

Responding to a query on whether ISRO learnt any lesson from the Hyderabad-based start-up, Somanath said, "it is a good point. it is good that we should learn from them." "The entire ISRO community should learn this aspect of dreaming better, aspiring something that is beyond your capability." he said.

