As Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the 'severe' category, environmental specialists have pressed the need for collective measures to be initiated by the Centre along with the states to mitigate the serious concern of rising pollution levels in the National Capital and adjacent areas.

Experts have noted that apart from bursting firecrackers and stubble burning, emission from power plants, industries, transportation, fugitive dust, discharge from construction sites, and biomass emission add to contributing factors of pollution throughout the year.

The Delhi government in its bid to minimise the level of pollution has commissioned a total of 144 water tankers. However, environmentalists termed it as an "emergency measure" only.

Water tankers are not a solution: Expert

"The wind speed has increased, because of which pollution is getting dissipated. Water tankers are emergency measures, but it is not a solution," environmental activist Vimlendu Jha told ANI.

Terming the pollution crisis as a 'pan India trouble,' Jha said that mitigation of dust should be a 365-day process.

"We need to understand the severity of this situation and how it is becoming a public health emergency. Despite the measures, we still have the AQI in the severe category," he said.

Focusing on the primary preventive measure to be taken to combat the crisis, Jha recommended putting a check on vehicular movement.

Specialists press need to halt construction, demolition activities

He said that construction and demolition pursuits are contributing to the deterioration of the Air Quality Index and said that these activities can be halted for at least a week.

As per SAFAR, stubble emissions had peaked at 36% on Saturday. The PM2.5 level is higher as compared to the previous year but lesser than that in 2018, said the forecasting system.

Environment expert Sunil Dahiya said to ANI, "as an immediate measure, the Centre and Delhi commission for Air Quality management can ask industries to reduce their operations or operate their pollution control devices very efficiently or even shut down."

Concern on the wind from the northwest direction

He pointed out that wind is coming from the northwest direction of the National Capital where power plants are operational and said that the government should see if that could be done from other parts of the metropolis.

Pertinently, in October, the Commission For Air Quality Management in Delhi and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) deployed teams that listed out 963 construction sites out of 6596 total sites violating dust control regulations.

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'severe' category

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said on Sunday that Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the 'severe' category. According to SAFAR's research, Delhi's overall air quality was in the 'severe' category at 6:15 a.m, Sunday morning, with an AQI of 436. On Saturday night, though, Delhi's AQI was 437, with PM 2.5 concentrations of 318 and PM 10 concentrations of 448. AQI level of PM 10 stands at 420 which falls in the very poor category while PM 2.5 in Delhi is at 283 which stands at the severe category.

With Inputs from ANI

Image: PTI