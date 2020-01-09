Envoys Of 16 Countries Visit Jammu And Kashmir To Assess On-ground Situation

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Ian Juster along with envoys from 15 other countries arrived in India on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, January 9, the first official visit by Diplomats since the abrogation of the erstwhile State's special status in August 2019.

First official visit

The Delhi-based envoys arrived by a special chartered flight at Srinagar's technical airport where top officials from the newly carved out Union Territory (UT) received them, officials said.

Later in the day, they are expected to visit Jammu, the winter capital of the newly created UT, for an overnight stay, where they will meet Lt Governor GC Murmu as well as civil society members, they said.

Besides the US, the delegation will include diplomats from Bangladesh, Vietnam, Norway, Maldives, South Korea, Morocco, and Nigeria, among others.

Speaking about the visit, Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "It is good to know that Jammu and Kashmir is progressing at a good pace. Till now, the progress was hampered by corruption and now the people of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh have been given relief. A clean, corruption-free environment is visible in Kashmir. Those people who were disturbing the people for their own personal benefits are now suffering the consequences."

In October, a delegation of 23 European Union MPs visited Sri Nagar for a first-hand assessment of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of the State's special status under Article 370. The team originally comprised 27 parliamentarians, mostly from extreme right or right-wing parties, among those, four members did not travel to Kashmir and had reportedly returned to their respective countries, officials said.

A statement by the Prime Minister's office at the time said, "Their visit to Jammu and Kashmir should give the delegation a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity of the region of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, apart from giving them a clear view of the development and government priorities of the region."

