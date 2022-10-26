Envoys Of 5 Nations Present Credentials To President Droupadi Murmu

Quick links:
Image: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter
Envoys of five countries presented their credentials to President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, according to an official statement.
President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Ms Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda, High Commissioner of Uganda; Mr Nguyen Thanh Hai, Ambassador of Vietnam; and Dr Iraj Elahi, Ambassador of Iran at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/GiLRgGBiL0— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 26, 2022
The envoys who presented their credentials include Dr Iraj Elahi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Jan Thesleff, Ambassador of Sweden, Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda, High Commissioner of the Republic of Uganda, Nguyen Thanh Hai, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and Didier Vanderhasselt, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium, the statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr Jan Thesleff, Ambassador of Sweden; and Mr Didier Vanderhasselt, Ambassador of Belgium at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/jWsk5ngpla— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 26, 2022
