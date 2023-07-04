EOW Arrests Telangana Man For Fraud Of Over Rs 6 Cr

The Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Tuesday arrested a man identified as Sidhartha Reddy who committed an economic fraud of over Rs 6.57 crore with the aim of funding his election campaign in the upcoming Telangana assembly polls. Reddy was employed in Hyderabad, Telangana, as a railway clerk. He previously ran in the 2014 election. However, he was unsuccessful in making any impact.

The case

A case against Sidhartha Reddy was registered on the complaint of the director of M/s CPB India Pvt. Ltd. The company alleged that they had procured a confirmed international order to export 50,000 metric tonnes of iron ore from India to China, and in this regard, they were looking for some Indian sellers/traders who could provide the requisite/required quantity of the said ore. They also alleged that the accused, Sidhartha Reddy, visited Delhi and assured CPB India Pvt. Ltd. that he would supply iron ore for the order.

A Buyer-Seller Contract for a value of USD 6,000,000 was signed. The accused had to execute a Bank Guarantee for Rupees equivalent to USD 1,200,000 and another Performance Bank Guarantee for US $53,000 in equivalent Indian Rupees, valid till the completion of the transaction. Instead of doing so, the accused induced and misrepresented to the complainant that he had already procured the Iron Ore and that all the material was stored in the warehouse at the Vizag Port. The Complainant company, in pursuance of the agreement, transferred through RTGS the agreed amount totaling Rs 657.9355 lakhs from its bank accounts in Delhi to the bank account of the accused firm in Hyderabad.

Thereafter, the complainant arranged for a ship to carry the shipment of iron ore to its party in China from Vizag (Visakhapatnam). When the ship arrived at the port, accused Siddhartha Reddy did not submit the requisite papers regarding the loading of the consignment of Iron ore. Due to the deliberate delays, the ship had to be discharged without performance due to the non-supply of material by the accused. This caused a further loss of Rs 1.77 crore to the complainant on account of detention and demurrage charges.

Subsequently, the Performance Bank Guarantee issued by the Complainant in favour of the Chinese buyer, amounting to USD 1,70,000, was encashed by the Chinese Buyer due to non-performance of the contract, thus causing further monetary loss to the complainant company. In this way, the accused, Sidhartha Reddy, caused a loss of more than Rs. 9 crore to the complainant.

The Delhi Police (EOW) wing probed all the relevant papers and documents and found out that Reddy had indeed committed fraud. For a long time, Sidhartha evaded arrest, but eventually he was arrested by law enforcement officials.

"Sidhartha Reddy, on interrogation, revealed that the main motive for committing fraud was having enough financial resources to fight elections. These incidents also prove a very important point: that it is important to do a thorough check on an individual and examine the documents for such big consignments," said Anyesh Roy, DCP (EOW), Delhi.