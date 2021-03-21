EPFO Adds 13.36 Lakh Net Subscribers In Jan 2021; 24 Percent Growth Over Dec 2020

In a key development, the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has projected a growing trend of subscriber base with the addition of 13.36 lakh net subscribers during January this year, as per the provisional payroll data of EPFO published by the Ministry of Labour & Employment.

A growth of 24 percent is reflected for the month of January 2021 over December 2020. Meanwhile, year-on-year comparison of payroll data reflects an increase of 27.79 percent in net subscribers’ as compared to the corresponding period last year, which in turn reflects a bounce back to the pre-Covid levels of subscriber growth for EPFO.

Latest e-initiatives responsible for the growth

Recent e-initiatives taken by EPFO for seamless and uninterrupted service delivery in addition to the policy support for the formalization of the economy through ABRY, PMGKY and PMRPY schemes of Central Government, amid COVID -19 pandemic can be held responsible for the growing trend in EPFO payroll numbers and expansion of the subscription base.

Of the total 13.36 lakh net subscribers added during the month of January 2021, around 8.20 lakh new members will receive the benefit of EPFO’s social security schemes for the first time. It is pertinent to mention here that approximately 5.16 lakh net subscribers exited and rejoined by switching to a company covered by EPFO, and thereby choosing to retain membership by transferring funds rather than opting for a final settlement. Consequently, the number of members exiting EPFO has been declining continuously after the peaking in June 2020, during current financial year. This further indicates that the adverse impact of COVID- 19 on members' exit from EPFO has gradually dissipated.

Meanwhile, there has also been conducted an age-wise analysis of the data, which shows that the age bracket of 22-25 that comprises of freshers, has registered substantial growth in subscriber base with around 3.48 lakh net enrollments, followed by the age bracket of 29-35s, which can be seen as experienced workers who changed jobs for career growth and opted to be with EPFO, with around 2.69 lakh net enrollment.

The gender-wise analysis shows that 2.61 lakh net female subscribers were added in the month of January 2021, which is an increase of approximately 30% over the previous month of December 2020.