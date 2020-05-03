EPFO Employees Contribute Rs 2.5 Crore To PM CARES Fund In Fight Against COVID

To support India's fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic, the employees of Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) voluntarily contributed one day’s salary amounting to around Rs. 2.5 crore to the PM CARES Fund. The public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund) has the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation.

In a statement, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said that EPFO, as one of the world's largest social security organizations, stands committed in the service of the nation in every possible way. "Officers and staff of EPFO are also contributing by putting in extra efforts for providing relief by expeditiously processing EPF withdrawal claims including COVID claims under PMGKY package, etc," the statement said.

The PM Fund has received large sums of donation from private individuals, corporate institutions and public-sector institutions. Last month, the chairman and members of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) agreed to voluntarily donate 30% of their basic pay for a period of one year, with effect from April 2020. In addition, all officers and staff members of the UPSC have volunteered a one-day salary to the Fund.

