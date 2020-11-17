EPFO Enables Pensioners With Hassle-free Options For Submitting Digital Life Certificate

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has facilitated multiple options for the over 67 lakh pensioners under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) to submit their Digital Life Certificate (DLC) at a location closer to their homes or at their doorstep in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The pensioners under this scheme need to submit a Jeevan Pramaan Patra (JPP) or Digital Life Certificate (DLC) every year in order to continue drawing their pension as well as other social security benefits. In an official press release, the Labour Ministry informed that the Jeevan Praman Patra submitted through these new modes, agencies or options will be equally valid.

DLC submission at Bank branch and Post office

EPFO has now facilitated the submission of the Jeevan Pramaan Patra or Digital Life Certificate at any pension disbursing bank branch or the nearest post office apart from the 135 regional offices and 117 district offices. The EPS pensioners can also submit the DLC at any of the nationwide network of more than 3.65 lakh Common Services Centres. Another option for an easy and quick submission of DLC or JPP is the UMANG app or the India Post Payments Bank facility. India Post Payments Bank has launched a service with a nominal fee under which the EPS pensioners can submit an online request for a doorstep DLC pickup service. Under this option, a postman from the nearest India Post Office will visit the home of the pensioner and complete the process of generating DLC at their home itself.

Earlier, the pensioners were required to submit their Jeevan Pramaan Patra or Digital Life Certificate during the month of November but the new guidelines allow them to submit it anytime during the year depending on their convenience. This new option was made available in order to make the process hassle-free. The DLC remains valid for one year from the date of submission as per the new guidelines. Further, the pensioners who have been issued a Pension Payment Order in 2020 do not need to submit a JPP until the completion of one year.

