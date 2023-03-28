EPFO Hikes Provident Fund Interest Rates To 8.15% For 2022-23: All You Need To Know

The 8.15% interest rate on provident funds for the fiscal year 2022–2023 has been proposed by the Central Board of Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). In March 2022, the government announced an 8.1% interest rate for more than six lakh members which was termed as the lowest since 1977–1978.

Following clearance by the Ministry of Finance, the suggested interest rate for 2022–2023 will be published in the government gazette, at which point EPFO will credit the rate of interest to the accounts of its subscribers. Notably, EPFO is a social security organisation responsible for providing social security benefits in the form of Provident, Pension and Insurance Funds to the organised workforce of the country.

The recommendation involves the distribution of more than Rs 90,000 crore in the members' account on the total principal amount of about Rs 11 lakh crore. In 2021-22, the payment outgo and principal amounts were Rs 77,425 crore and Rs 9.56 lakh crore, respectively.

"The total income recommended for being distributed is the highest to date. The growth in income and the principal amount is respectively more than 16 per cent and 15 per cent as compared to the last financial year 2021-22," the Ministry of Labour and Employment said in a release on Tuesday.

In January 2023, the provisional payroll data showed a total of 14.86 lakh net members were added. Out of which, around 7.77 lakh new members have come under the ambit of EPFO for the first time. Among the newly joined members, the highest enrolment is registered in the age group of 18-21 years with 2.26 lakh members, followed by the age group of 22-25 years with 2.06 lakh members.

The age groups of 18-25 years constitute 55.52% of the total of new members during the month of January. In the same month, 3.54 lakh members exited the fold of EPFO which is the lowest exit in the last four months.

