EPFO Meet: PF Interest Rates, Pension And Everything Else You Need To Know

The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will likely announce the interest rate on the EPFO deposits for 2022-23 on the second day of its annual Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting, which began yesterday. Notably, the retirement fund body reduced the rate on EPF for 2021-22 to a four-decade low of 8.1 percent for the year 2021-22.

"The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's (EPFO's) apex decision-making body Central Board of Trustees (CBT) is likely to decide the rate of interest on EPF for 2022-23 at its two-day meeting beginning on Monday afternoon," a source said.

EPFO to decide on interest rate, annual accounts and SC decision on subscribers

Apart from the interest rate, the retirement body will also discuss the annual accounts of the body for 2022-23. Moreover, EPFO trustees will also discuss the action taken by the retirement body by the apex court on the four-month period given to the Employees' Pension Scheme 1995 subscribers to opt for higher pension.

Notably, EPFO last year reduced the interest rate for EPF for the year 2021-22 to 8.1 per cent. which was the lowest in the past four decades. From 8.5 per cent in 2020-21 in March 2022 to 8.1 per cent in 2021-22 for its fiver crore subscribers base. It was the lowest since 1977-78 when the EPF interest rate stood at 8.00 per cent.

Post the CBT decision, the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2022-23 will be sent to the Ministry of Finance for concurrence. The retirement body managing the corpus of over five crore subscribers is announced only after the approval by the finance ministry.

To look at the interest rates set by the EPFO over the past few years, in March 2020, the interest rate was lowered by the EPFO on provident funds to a seven year low. It was reduced from 8.65 per cent in 2018-19 to 8.5 per cent in 2019-20. The rate in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 was 8.8 per cent, 8.65 and 8.55 respectively. The retirement fund body in 2013-14 set 8.75 per cent rate of interest as well as 2014-15. It was higher than 8.5 per cent for 2012-13.

The rate of interest was 8.25 per cent in 2011-12.

