EPFO Update: Centre Approves 8.1% Interest Rate On Employee Fund Deposits For 2021-22

In 'over a four decade low' rate, the centre on Friday approved the employee provident fund deposit rate to 8.1% for 2021-22 for the five crore subscribers of the retirement fund body - EPFO. Earlier in March 2022, the Employee Fund Provident Organisation (EPFO) had lowered the interest rate of provident fund deposits to 8.1% from 8.5 per cent provided in 2020-21. Incidentally, this is the lowest interest rate since the 8.1% rate fixed in 1977-78, as reported by PTI.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment communicated the approval of the central government to credit 8.1 per cent rate of interest for 2021-22 to each member of the EPF scheme, according to an order issued by the EPFO official on June 3. The Labour Ministry had sent the proposal to the Ministry of finance for its approval.

After the go-ahead by the government, the EPFO will start crediting the fixed rate of interest for the financial year into the EPF accounts.

The speed of clearance of the interest rate by the labour and finance ministry was really appreciable, stated An EPFO trustee, K E Raghunathan, who represents employers. This augurs well for the employees as they can use it for meeting expenses such as educational needs of their children.

IMAGE: PTI