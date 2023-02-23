Epic 'Battle Of Baghpat' Recalled With Memes On 2nd Anniversary Of 'chaat-fight'

The Battle of Baghpat is no Battle of Panipat, Plassey or Buxar. But the street fight two years ago in Uttar Pradesh has made its way into the historical annals of social media, for several reasons, but most significantly, for the memes. The epic battle between two chaat sellers in Baghpat's Baraut town market, during which, one man, with half-white half-henna streaked hair garnered a lot of attention and eventually became a social media sensation. Two years later, the memes on the episode have returned on social media.

Chacha changed his look

On Wednesday, the netizens recalled the incident and 'chacha' to mark the second anniversary of the iconic ‘Battle of Baghpat’. Social media was flooded with memes giving netizens many reasons to smile.

आज दिनांक 22.02.2021को थाना बड़ौत क्षेत्रान्तर्गत कस्बा बड़ौत मे दुकानदारों के दो पक्षों के मध्य ग्राहकों को लेकर कहासुनी व मारपीट हो गई थी। मारपीट करने वाले दुकानदारों के दोनों पक्षों के कुल 8 व्यक्तियों को गिरफ्तार किया है।अपेक्षित विधिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/gP7PBBdSca — Baghpat Police (@baghpatpolice) February 22, 2021



The infamous fight of 2021, had broken out between the two groups of chaat sellers over getting customers to their shops, following which, group members armed with iron rods and sticks attacked each other on the streets of the market, leaving many seriously injured. Some visuals of the fight had also emerged on social media.

It’s the 2nd Anniversary of the deadliest “Battle of Papdi-Chaat” fought at Baghpat that brought the world to its knees.

pic.twitter.com/JSXvreC2n6 — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) February 22, 2023

Epic Battle of Baghpat is incomplete without this commentry 🤟😀 pic.twitter.com/LwzuSpR05C — Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) February 22, 2023



The bizarre fight continued for about 20 minutes, possibly when a bystander recorded the video, which quickly found its way to social media trends. Twelve people reportedly got injured in the clash and eight were arrested, including the chacha. The viral video of this famous fight between the two groups of chaat sellers in Baghpat, very much resembled some 80s Bollywood films.

On Battle of Baghpat's second anniversary, many went on to add movie music to the video and posted it on social media. Some even replaced the sticks and rods with swords and lightsabers.

Netizens again recalled the episode Wednesday with various memes and edited videos and even went on to look for the infamous chacha, who now looks entirely different with short hair.