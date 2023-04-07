Epicentre Of Terrorism To Development Hub: Amit Shah Hails Azamgarh's Growth Under CM Yogi

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah thrashed the opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh as a failure in curbing terrorism and asserted that rural UP only had 24-hour electricity during Ramzan while they were in control.

After laying the foundation for the Harihar Music College, Shah stated that while Azamgarh was notorious for terrorism under the control of the SP, BSP, and Congress, it is now experiencing growth under the current BJP administration.

In his speech he stated, "I wish to congratulate Yogi ji (CM Yogi Adityanath). He established a music college in Azamgarh, which was once known as the terror capital of the nation, in order to honour its musical history," adding that SP and BSP had tarnished the city's reputation which was formerly famous for “Harihar Gharana".

Home Minister Shah said that the Prime Minister had opened the treasury for the development of Uttar Pradesh. According to Shah, links to terrorists who detonated a bomb at a Gujarati temple were discovered in Azamgarh.

Dinesh Lal Yadav, well known by his stage name as "Nirahua", was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2022 to fill the seat that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had left vacant after becoming an MLA.

On April 7, musicians from the "Hariharpur Gharana" school of Indian classical music met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Azamgarh.

According to Shah, Azamgarh used to have challenges in law and order, but the BJP's double-engine leadership has turned it into a hub of development.

In his past visits to Uttar Pradesh, before the BJP took control of the state, he recalled that there was barely ever a night when there was power in rural areas.

Shah remarked, "Now that the BJP government has secured power for all of Uttar Pradesh, a new age of development has begun."

The Home Minister cautioned the people that opposition parties will again "try and mislead" them but they should have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ensure his victory in the next general election.

(Inputs from ANI)