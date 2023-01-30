EPS Moves Supreme Court To Outplay OPS Ahead Of Crucial Bypoll In Tamil Nadu

In another EPS-OPS faceoff, AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami approached the Supreme Court ahead of the important bypolls in Tamil Nadu. The EPS faction moved the top court to ensure that the Election Commission clears him as the interim general secretary of AIADMK to assign candidates from the upcoming bypolls with the party symbol.

The emergency plea filed by the EPS faction in the top court came as a part of efforts to bypass former deputy O Panneerselvam in the selection of candidates for the AIADMK in the upcoming bypolls in the state. The plea was filed in the apex court to avoid the possibility of OPS freezing the party symbol. The EPS camp approached the court to abolish the post of coordinator, held by OPS.

According to sources, the Supreme Court has asked the poll body to submit its response within three days by February 3, 2023 regarding the party’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol.

Notably, according to the AIADMK constitution, both the leaders were required to agree and sign for candidates selected for the polls. The development came after the EPS and OPS faction got divided after an intense tussle for power within the AIADMK.

Bypoll for Erode East Assembly constituency

The election to the crucial Erode East Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu is scheduled for February 27. This came after the constituency fell vacant after the death of Congress MLA Thirumagan Evera.

The election to the crucial Assembly came amid the ongoing infighting between the factions led by EPS and OPS in the AIADMK. According to reports, both the leaders have reached out to the Opposition BJP for an alliance against the ruling DMK.

Tussle over 'misuse of AIADMK logo'

Earlier in December last year, AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami sent a legal notice to the ousted party leader O Paneerselvam over misusing AIADMK party name, symbol, logo, and title.

The notice, issued by the legal wing of AIADMK led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, said, "You (OPS) have no semblance of right to use the name of the AIADMK party, or its seal, or even the office address, for, the legal possession of the headquarters is with the interim general secretary of my client (Palaniswami), as held by the High Court and thereafter confirmed by the Supreme Court."