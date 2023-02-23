EPS-OPS Tussle: SC Upholds Madras HC Decision, Restores EPS As AIADMK Leader

In a major setback for the O Panneerselvam (OPS) faction, the Supreme Court on Thursday, February 23, affirmed the Madras High Court division bench decision that restored E Palaniswami (EPS) as the AIADMK party’s single leader.

The Division Bench of the High Court ruled in favour of E Palaniswami which was challenged in the Supreme Court by O Paneerselvam (OPS). The political ruckus in the state of Tamil Nadu has now come to a halt with the decision of the SC upholding the order of the Division Bench of the Madras High Court, which also made clear that E Palaniswami (EPS) will continue to be the General Secretary of the AIADMK.

Both the EPS and OPS factions have claimed their rights for the 'two-leaves' party symbol ahead of the by-election to the Erode East assembly seat on February 27, whose result is to be announced on March 2.

The dual-leadership model in the AIADMK was ended in the general council meeting on July 11, after which OPS was expelled from the party for ‘anti-party’ activities. Later, EPS was elected as the interim General Secretary of the party.

After being expelled, OPS has been on his feet to outdo EPS and to claim the party and its symbol. OPS also challenged his expulsion from the party by the EPS in the Supreme Court.

Notably, the party has been functioning under a dual leadership model since the former Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa passed away. Accordingly, OPS and EPS have been holding the position of coordinator and joint coordinator, respectively.

However, the differences between both leaders emerged, as the EPS group started pressing for unitary leadership. After years of battle, the apex court has now brought the leadership battle to the end.