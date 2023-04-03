BJP Decisions Made In Delhi, Not By Anybody In TN: EPS Takes Dig At Annamalai On Alliance

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) newly elected General Secretary and Tamil Nadu former Chief Minister Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami (EPS) on Monday, took a dig at the BJP state chief K Annamalai in connection with the alliance. He stated that the decisions in BJP are made by the high command sitting in Delhi, not by anybody in Tamil Nadu since J Jayalalithaa was in power and even after her demise. AIADMK General Secretary added that the top leaders of the saffron party have already made their stance clear on the alliance.

While talking about the AIADMK and BJP alliance, EPS said, "As far as BJP is concerned, it's a national party ruling in Delhi. Even while Amma was alive and even after her demise whenever there has been an alliance discussion, it has always been Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah and the National President of BJP JP Nadda who have been talking to us. They are the ones who take decisions, not the ones here (Tamil Nadu). They have made it very clear to us that the alliance will continue and that only matters".

Notably, the AIADMK and BJP have had a history of alliance and partnership in Tamil Nadu. In the past, the Palaniswami's party has allied with the saffron party to contest state and general elections. However, there has been ongoing tensions between both parties as 13 functionaries from the BJP IT wing in Chennai West quit the party to join the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra (AIADMK) earlier this month.

Palaniswami vows alliance with BJP to continue for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Earlier, EPS affirmed that his party would continue to hold an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"We never said no. We have also always said that AIADMK is in alliance with the BJP. We were in alliance during the Erode East by poll. As of now, we are still travelling together in alliance towards the 2024 Parliament elections as well," Palaniswami said as quoted by ANI. The former CM was recently announced as the party's general secretary making him the third person to hold the post after former CMs MGR and Jayalalitha.

The NDA alliance fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, but it lost to the DMK alliance who won a landslide victory, bagging 38 seats. Following the terrible defeat, the then-ruling AIADMK contested the 2021 state assembly election again with its saffron ally and suffered yet another defeat from the MK Stalin-led alliance. The DMK alliance bagged 133 seats in the 234-seat assembly, while the NDA won only 75 seats. With the victory of Stalin, the decade-long regime of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam ended.

Recently, the NDA alliance fought the Erode East Legislative Assembly Constituency by-election with the saffron party extending support to EPS' candidate. However, it lost the poll to the Stalin-led alliance.