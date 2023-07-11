'Era Of Peace, Progress': Centre's Counter Affidavit In SC Over Abrogation Of Article 370

The Central government on Monday, July 10 defended its decision to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir a day ahead of the Supreme Court hearing over the pleas challenging the move. The government has filed a counter affidavit in the top court stating that the 'historic step' has brought stability, peace, development and security to the valley. The Union Home Ministry in its affidavit has noted that the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir including Ladakh has witnessed an unprecedented era of peace and development.

Centre files affidavit in SC defending abrogation of Article 370

According to the affidavit, "Since 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated, the entire region has witnessed an unprecedented era of peace, progress and prosperity. Life has returned to normalcy after decades of turmoil. All the necessary institutions including schools, colleges, industries, hospitals are functioning efficiently without any sort of disturbances and strikes."

After constitutional changes, the security forces' casualties have decreased by 65.9 per cent.

The 20-page Centre's affidavit stated that the earlier practice of daily hartals, strikes, stone pelting and bandhs have become things of the past now. The affidavit further read that after the constitutional changes, major steps were taken to strengthen grassroots democracy.

"For the first time in its history, a duly elected 3-tier Panchayati Raj System has been established in Jammu and Kashmir. Elections for the members of the district development Councils were held in J&K in November 2020. As of today, there are more than 34,000 elected members to the rural and urban local bodies representing grassroots democracy."

It further stated that the organised stone pelting incidences connected with terrorist-separatist agenda, which were as high as 1767 in the year 2018 has come down to zero in 2023. "Bandhs and stone pelting (together), engineered, financed and forced by the separatist-terrorist networks had tremendous 'negative ripple effects on economy and society as whole'.

In order to ensure safety and improve the quality of life for the people of the valley, the government has adopted a policy of "Zero Tolerance" against terrorism, as per the affidavit.

"The government has adopted various countermeasures to neutralise the efforts and capabilities of terrorists to disturb peace in region. The government has also encouraged policies to mainstream the youth, including providing employment opportunities to wean away militancy," it added.

The government's affidavit further stated that earlier there was no political reservation for persons belonging to Scheduled Tribe, however, with the constitutional changes seats have been reserved for the persons belonging to scheduled tribes, which has resulted in the grant of reservation in the legislature.

Notably, the Supreme Court constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and other members including Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant is set to hear pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 on July 11.

(This story is written by Sambhav Sharma)