'Era Of Peace Started In NE States': Anurag Thakur On Declining Insurgency Post-2014

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday, December 19 highlighted the decline in the insurgency and violence in North-East states and said that an era of peace has commenced in the region.

Addressing a media on Monday, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur said, "When I talk about Northeast, I can say that an era of peace has commenced in the region. Cases of insurgency and violence have reduced by 80% in the Northeast after 2014. Civilians' death has been reduced by 89%. About 6,000 militants have surrendered in the northeast after 2014. There has been a 265% fall in incidents related to the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the northeast after 2015."

The Minister further said that several peace accords and agreements were made under the regime of the Modi government, which resolved many decades-long disputes. "The Bodo accord and Bru-Reang agreement were signed in January 2020. The National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) agreement was signed in August 2019. Karbi Anlong agreement in September 2021 and Assam-Meghalaya interstate boundary agreement in March 2022. These peace treaties show what no one has done in 75 years in the Northeast, was done by the Modi government." Thakur also said that the Centre removed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from a large part of the Northeast.

'India bringing world together against terrorism': Union Minister Anurag Thakur

The Union Minister lauded the Modi government's international and domestic efforts to curb terrorism. "Under the leader Modi government, the police forces are breaking the back of terrorism and Naxalism in India. The Modi government made stringent acts against terrorism," Anurag Thakur said. The Minister further added that the Modi government brought the world together against terrorism.

Making a veiled attack on Pakistan, Thakur said, "There are some countries who are whining. India is making stringent laws against terrorism, and bringing the world against terrorism— these are the reasons for their whining and frustration... While India is bringing the world together against terrorism, some of our neighbouring countries are backing terrorism and loudly speaking in favour of it. Their true face has been revealed on the international level."