Eric Garcetti, 25th US Ambassador-designate, Arrives In India

Eric Garcetti, on Tuesday, arrived in India as the new Ambassdor-designate for the US. The US Embassy in India welcomed Garcetti via a tweet to 'Incredible India' as the 25th US Ambassador after he was elected on March 15, 2023. "Namaste, Ambassador-Designate Eric Garcetti! We're thrilled to welcome you to #IncredibleIndia and work with you to build even stronger ties between our two great nations (sic)," the US Embassy tweeted.

Namaste, Ambassador-Designate Eric Garcetti! We're thrilled to welcome you to #IncredibleIndia and work with you to build even stronger ties between our two great nations. #USIndiaTogether 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/5AsaSIQTcA April 11, 2023

About Eric Garcetti, the new US Ambassador to India

Before being elected as the Ambassador, Garcetti served twelve years as California's Los Angeles city council member, including six as City Council President. He was also elected as the 42nd Mayor of the City of Los Angeles in 2013 as the youngest mayor in Los Angeles history, and he was re-elected in 2017 with the widest margin ever.

His stint at aforementioned posts, according to the US Embassy and Consulates in India website, was immensely successful as he charted a bold green future, and launched record investments in infrastructure. Under his watch, Los Angeles was named the best run city in the US and he was named Public Official of the Year in 2019 by Governing Magazine.

His fame grew after his aggressive response to COVID-19 as he build the largest testing and vaccination sites while keeping the LA economy afloat, says the website. Garcetti is also applauded for his economic expertise as he managed to bag the hosting for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games for Los Angeles and left the city with a record budget surplus.

The Ambassador-designate is also well educated in Hindi and Indian culture, thanks to his B.A. studies at the University of Columbia. He later went on to earn a Master’s degree at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs.