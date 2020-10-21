Ernakulam Medical College says 'no medical negligence' in COVID patient's death

Responding to the alleged 'medical negligence' which lead to the death of a COVID-19 patient, Government Medical College Ernakulam said that there was no mismanagement on the part of the hospital. The hospital authorities termed the allegations 'baseless, untrue and irresponsible' while adding that the coronavirus patient did not die due to lack of oxygen. This response came after a Whatsapp audio clip of a senior nursing staff narrating the incident, of 'misplacement' of ventilator tubes that led to the death of the COVID-19 patient, sparked an outrage which prompted the Kerala government to launch an investigation.

"By the time he came here, he was in critical condition. He was in a constant state of oxygen depletion. Oxygen saturation was 92-93. But unfortunately, this patient developed pneumonia. He developed acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Then he had a sudden heart attack and died," said the nodal officer and vice-principal of Government Medical College Ernakulam, Dr Fathahudeen "He died of a heart attack. He was in this hospital for 24 days. There was no mismanagement of any kind. The allegation that he died without oxygen, is untrue," he added.

The hospital had also stated that the COVID-19 patient had comorbidities. They said that he was an acute diabetic and high BP patient and also overweight and suffering due to lack of proper breathing. The hospital also informed that the patient was put on NIV ventilator support and not on mechanical ventilator support so the tubes can not be misplaced. The hospital also sought action against those who circulated the audio clip on social media.

"Medical Negligence" of Government Medical College Ernakulam

A Whatsapp audio clip, which was circulated on social media, was allegedly sent to the fellow staff member of the senior nursing staff. In the clip, the staff spoke about the 'misplacement' of ventilator tubes which led to the death of a COVID-19 patient who was 'recuperating well in the ICU' of the hospital. The staff further alleged that the cause of death was not revealed to the relatives of the patient which helped the person responsible for the death in escaping punishment. While informing the fellow nurses to remain vigilant while giving care to the patients, the staff said that a complaint was lodged by the relatives.

After the audio clip went viral, the family of the COVID-19 patient petitioned Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeking a probe into the 'medical negligence'. Following the petition, the Kerala CM said that the government will initiate a probe and assured that necessary actions will be taken. Health Minister KK Shailaja instructed the Medical Education Director to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit the report at the earliest while informing that the nursing officer will be suspended pending an enquiry.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)