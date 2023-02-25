As Tamil Nadu gears up for Erode East bypoll, a shocking video of an MLA from the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party has emerged which has now stoked a massive controversy. In the video, the DMK MLA Udhayasuriyan is campaigning for the polls and can be seen asking the locals on a mic whether they have received money or not. The DMK MLA went on to question if they are happy and assured them that they will visit again after the elections. The people can be heard cheering and clapping.

Udhayasuriyan asked locals, "Did they (party men) meet you in the last two days? Are you all happy? They will again visit you after voting. Did they give?"

The Erode East bypoll is scheduled for February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2. The campaign for the polls is set to end today at 5 PM. Notably, Erode East By-Poll has been necessitated after the seat fell vacant on January 4 following the demise of East Erode MLA Thirumahan Everaa due to health issues.

Erode East has 2,27,547 voters and women (1,16,497) outnumber men (1,11,025) and 25 persons fall under the third gender category. According to sources, Erode Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar will be the returning officer for the by-election. A total of 500 EVMs will be used for the poll. The constituency has 238 polling stations and 2,26,876 voters including 1,10,713 men, 1,16,140 women and 23 third-gender voters, according to reports.

