ESI Corporation Eases Burden On Pregnant Women, Increases Confinement Expenses To Rs 7,500

The Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Corporation, on Thursday, February 13 decided to increase the confinement expenses paid to pregnant women from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500. The higher compensation will be paid to the women who have not availed any maternity services from ESIC dispensaries. The decision was taken at the 181st meeting of the corporation held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar.

ESI Corporation on increasing confinement expenses

According to an official release by ESI, "Keeping in view the rise in the cost of living index resulting increase in expenditure related to confinement, the existing amount of confinement expenses has been increased from Rs 5000 to Rs 7500”.

It further added that this facility of taking the confinement expenses is only available for the women who are not able to avail maternity services of ESIC dispensaries or hospitals due to unavoidable reasons and take treatment in other hospitals. The release said that ESI Corporation has approved the operationalising Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota and admissions to ESIC Medical institutions from the academic year 2020-21. Provisional admission policy-2020 for admission to MBBS/BDS seats under Insured Persons (IPs) quota in ESIC Medical Colleges has also been approved.

The ESI Corporation is a social security organization providing comprehensive social security benefits like reasonable medical care and a range of cash benefits in times of need such as employment injury, sickness and death. The statement issued by the Corporation also informed that the revised estimates for the current year and budget estimates for the following year (2020-21) were also approved. BJP MP Santosh Gangwar expressed satisfaction that ESIC has taken many new initiatives for making the lives easy for insured persons.

(With ANI Inputs)

