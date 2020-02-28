ESI Scam: ACB Conducts Raid In Gudivada Government Hospital, Verifies Records

In the wake of the ESI scam, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, February 27, conducted raids in the Gudivada Government Hospital in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. According to reports, the ACB checked and verified various records including purchase details of medicines and other equipment during the raid.

As per reports, the ACB has been conducting raids in several government hospitals all over the state.

About the ESI scam

Huge irregularities were found in the purchase of medicines and other medical equipment under the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) scheme from 2014 to 2019 by the Vigilance Department in Andhra Pradesh. Upon studying records, the vigilance officers found irregularities in the purchases for four ESI hospitals, three diagnostic centres and 78 ESI dispensaries.

YSRCP Trade Union demands TDP leader's arrest

YSRCP Trade Union president P Gowtham Reddy on February 22 demanded the arrest of former labour minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP leader K Atchen Naidu, for his alleged involvement in the ESI scam. Reddy demanded the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government to expose the ESI scandal, and collect the state's rightful money.

The YSRCP leader alleged that the three companies in which irregularities were found belong to the same person, and those companies were recommended by the then minister K Atchen Naidu. Reddy also alleged that Rs 300 crores, which were allocated to the labour department, were used by former Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for the 'Pasupu-Kumkuma' scheme.

K Atchen Naidu, however, dismissed the allegations and accused the ruling YSRCP of indulging in 'mud-slinging' against him in connection with the irregularities in ESI procurements.

(With ANI Inputs I Image Source: ANI)