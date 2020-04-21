ESIC Nurses Stuck Due To Lockdown Request Govt To Let Them Serve At Nearest Health Centres

The All India ESIC Nurses Federation has written to the union government asking them to give necessary permission to the nurses that are stuck across the country and are unable to report to their duty amid the stringent lockdown rules. The ESIC nurses which work in nearly 46 hospitals across 22 states have written to the Director-General of the ESIC apprising him of the situation of the nursing staff that was on a leave, scheduled to join back from March 23, but remained stuck after the nation went into a complete lockdown.

"Due to the lockdown trains and flights were cancelled. The nurses failed to report to duty on their designated schedule. At that time we told all to inform the same in their respective offices. However, after the lockdown was extended, we asked all the nurses who were on the continuation of their leave to inform the local administration and request if their services can be utilised. However, all demanded a formal letter for the same," said Jodhraj Bairwa, Secretary-General, All India ESIC Nurses Federation to news agency ANI.

"Following several such calls we have written to our Director-General to give us the necessary permission letter which would act as an authorized permit to provide our services at the nearest healthcare centres," Bairwa added.

The nurses that are stuck and not able to return to work amid the lockdown expressed their plight, saying that they felt 'guilty' for not being of use during these difficult times. "I feel guilty to sit back at home when I know that my services can be of use at this point of time. I really want to serve my nation, and we hope we get the required permission. I am just waiting for the same," said a nurse stuck in Odisha.

A nursing officer stuck in his hometown at Jodhpur said, "I was supposed to resume duty on March 31. However, after the lockdown was announced I tried to get back to Delhi but could not manage any means of transport. I would be really happy if I am allowed to provide service at any of the nearest healthcare centres."

(With Agency Inputs)

