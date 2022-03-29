Esther Duflo To Collaborate With Andhra Pradesh Govt To Fulfil SDG Goals In State

Nobel Laureate Esther Duflo has decided to collaborate with the Andhra Pradesh government to help achieve the target set under the UN sustainable developmental goals. Duflo who founded the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL), with her team interacted with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday and explored ways of working with the government.

"We have had a productive engagement with the Chief Minister and have been looking forward to collaboration in the future. J-PAL has been working in Andhra Pradesh (on a pilot basis) and we've been looking forward to stepping up the collaboration," Duflo said in a statement after the meeting.

Moreover, Duflo had also praised CM Reddy for his welfare schemes during the meeting. The economist appreciated the schemes being implemented by the state government for the poor and described them as very good. Both of them further discussed various issues.

Esther Duflo's connection with India

Duflo, in her statement further said that J-PAL has been working in 20 Indian States for the past 15 years.

Duflo, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) who won the Nobel prize for economics in 2019 along with two others, said the government has been implementing schemes for the betterment of the poor people.

"We have shared some of our own experiences. We hope to continue working together towards the shared goal of ending poverty and bettering people's lives," she said.

Later, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma made a presentation to the J-PAL delegation on the initiatives of the government in this regard.

Jagan Reddy welfare scheme gets tribute in form of Memoir House

In August 2021, the Andhra Pradesh government's scheme 'Nava Ratnalu’ was showcased in Srikalahasti town in the Chittoor district. A 'Mirror Hall' placed with statues and photos of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is kept on the first floor, at the top of the house.

The memoir house is set to be inaugurated on August 20. Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy, who is known for his ultimate devotion towards the YSRCP president and Jagan Mohan Reddy, had this memoir house constructed for the Chief Minister to pay tribute to his welfare schemes.

