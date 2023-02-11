Etawah: 3 Killed, 2 Injured In Truck-bike Collision

Three people were killed and two others were injured when a motorcycle was hit by an oncoming truck on National Highway-2 here, police said on Saturday. The accident took place near Budaila village under Civil Line police station area when four people were returning from a wedding ceremony on a motorcycle and a truck coming from the opposite direction hit them, Circle Officer Amit Kumar Singh said.Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Auraiya, his wife and an eight-year-old daughter of their relative were killed in the accident, the CO said. Another woman who was on the motorcycle was injured, he said The truck driver in a bid to flee jumped and fractured both his legs, Singh said, adding that the injured have been admitted to a hospital.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)