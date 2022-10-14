Ethanol Blended Petrol May Be Available From Dec Or Jan: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri

Ethanol-blended petrol is likely to be available in the country from December or January, ahead of the April 2023 target, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.

"We are constantly reviewing the ethanol production and I believe, 20% blended fuel would come in the market in December or January ahead of April 2023 (target)," he told reporters in Jaipur.

Citing the example of Brazil where flex-fuel vehicles are available and the consumer can take ethanol or petrol as per choice, he said that this will be the ultimate goal of the government.

However, to reach that stage, certain technical aspects are there and work is going on. "We are going to hold a major meeting with automobile manufacturers on ethanol blending," he said.

India has advanced the target date for achieving 20% ethanol-blending in petrol by five years to 2025.

The minister also said that for the targeted 20% blending of ethanol in petrol, the country will need a 1,000 core litre capacity.

He added that 450 crore litre is being produced and tenders for 400 crore litre have been issued.

"We have more than enough ethanol for 20% blending," he noted.

All petrol sold in the country is targeted to have 20% ethanol by 2025.

