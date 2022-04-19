EU Chief Von Der Leyen To Visit India On April 24-25 To Hold Bilateral Talks With PM Modi

In a key development, President of the European Commission (EU) Ursula Von Der Leyen will be on an official visit to India for two days. It is pertinent to mention that the visit of the EU Commissioner which is scheduled on April 24 and 25 will be her first visit to India in an official capacity. During her visit, the commissioner will be meeting the head of Indian state President Ram Nath Kovind and a bilateral talk with PM Modi is also planned ahead of her meeting.

The President of the European Union has been invited as a chief guest in India's flagship conference the 'Raisina Dialogues.' It is pertinent to mention that EU President Ursula Von Der Leyen will be addressing the inaugural session at the aforementioned conference. Further sharing the details of her visit the Ministry of External Affairs said that the Indian government and the European Union with this visit will look to further intensify their ties.

The Ministry of External Affairs said, "India and the European Union share a vibrant Strategic Partnership which has been witnessing strong growth with wider and deeper cooperation in Political and Strategic, Trade and Commerce, Climate and Sustainability, Digital and Technology aspects as well as people-to-people ties. The India-EU Leaders’ Meeting in May 2021 set new milestones with the decision to resume trade talks and the launch of India-EU Connectivity Partnership."

All roads lead to New Delhi

In addition to the visit of EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen, PM of the United Kingdom Boris Jhonson will also be on a 2-day visit to India on the call of Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi. Notably, this will be the first visit of the UK’s PM to India since he was elected. A month ago, the PM of Japan Fumio Kishida too visited India and had a bilateral talk with PM Modi. In the press briefing, PM Modi informed that both the heads of state talked about the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project, clean energy partnership and various other important projects concerning both nations.

The Indian PM and President of US Joe Biden held a virtual talk ahead of 2+2 bilateral talks between both the nations in the US. It is pertinent to mention that the 2+2 bilateral talks were between Indian EAM Jaishankar and his US counterpart Antony Blinken along with India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his US counterpart Lloyd Austin. Earlier on Tuesday, the PM of Maldives Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth landed at Jamnagar Airport. He will be participating ceremony of the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine scheduled earlier in the day.