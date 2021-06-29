EU Envoy To India Says No Ban On Covishield, Clarifies 'request Must For Approval Process'

The European Union (EU) on June 29 issued a clarification on reports of not including Covishield in its Digital COVID certificate or 'green pass'. The EU had created the European COVID-19 travel certificate in order to allow people to travel across Europe without the need to quarantine or test for COVID-19. It also ensures the removal of entry bans, quarantine, and testing. The Green Pass or the EU Digital COVID Certificate is set to come into force from July 1.

However, the EU's digital certificate included only 4 COVID vaccines for travel in European Union namely-- Comirnaty (Pfizer), Johnson & Johnson's Janssen, Spikevax (previously COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna), and AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria.

Covishield, produced by Serum Institute of India in partnership with Astrazeneca, was not specifically mentioned in the digital certificate, leading to confusion on whether Indians vaccinated with the Covishield jab could travel to the EU or not.

No ban on Covishield, clarifies EU Ambassador to India

Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to India clarified that there is no ban on travel for people who have been vaccinated with Covishield and the Digital COVID Certificate is meant to facilitate travel within the European Union, but it is not a precondition for the same.

"This certificate is proof that a person is vaccinated against COVID or received a negative test or recovered from COVID-19. So this is meant as a facilitator but it is not a precondition for travel," said Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to India.

Ugo also clarified that people who are not even vaccinated will also be allowed to travel, subject to usual restrictions like testing, quarantine, self-isolation measures related to COVID Health Policy.

It is to clarify there is no banning on Covishield, we have set up in place a new system of Digital Covid Certificate which is meant to facilitate travel within the European Union: Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to India

The EU envoy, on being asked why "Vaxzervria" vaccine, also developed by AstraZeneca, has been permitted in EU and not Covishield, said, "Obviously these are medical sensitivities, medical experts will be better placed to respond. Every approval process of vaccine must be conducted on its own merit. No matter how close the process is, it is because vaccines are biological products so even a tiny difference in manufacturing conditions can result in differences. So each and every product needs to undergo its own scrutiny process."

"Based on what I read, status from European Medicines Agency (EMA), they say they have not received a request for approval of Covishield. I'm sure when they receive, they will process it based on their own internal procedures. I think EMA cannot start any procedure on its own if it hasn't received a request," he added.

Adar Poonawalla Assures To Resolve Covishield's Exclusion From EU's 'Green Pass'

On Monday, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawaala had assured travellers that he has taken up the issue at the highest levels. Hoping to resolve the matter soon, he said that he was in touch with EU regulators and at a diplomatic level with different countries.

Africa Raises 'concerns' Over EU's Covishield Exclusion From 'vaccine Passports'

Following India’s Serum Insitute of India (SII) flagging European Union (EU) exclusion of India-made Covishield from its ‘vaccine passports,’ the African Union Commission and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on June 28 raised their concerns over the applicability of the EU Digital COVID Certificate 'Green Pass' to different COVID-19 vaccines. In a statement on Monday, African CDC 'noted with concern' that the present EU guidelines 'put at risk the equitable treatment of persons having received their vaccines in countries profiting from the EU-supported COVAX Facility, including the majority of the African Union (AU) Member States.'

