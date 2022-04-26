'EU Has Given Impetus To India-EU Ties Under Ursula Von Der Leyen’s Rule': EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday, April 25 lauded the European Union for approaching global challenges like the Russia-Ukraine war, and climate change with a sharper strategic awareness. He also commended the EU’s efforts to enhance the India-EU trade and partnership under European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s leadership.

Jaishankar made these remarks while speaking at the inaugural session of the 7th Raisina Dialogue. He further underscored that the leadership of European Union President Ursula von der Leyen was largely responsible for the fresh impetus given to the initiatives designed to take India-EU ties to the next level.’

'This coordination will boost our partnership': S Jaishankar

Dr. Jaishankar hailed the India-EU Trade and Technology Council and said, “this coordination mechanism will facilitate our working together on expanded trade on trusted technologies and security.”

“The European Union has already articulated an Indo-Pacific and a connectivity strategy that contributes to our convergence. Our climate action, digital and other conversations are getting increasingly serious. The EU is approaching the global challenges with a much sharper strategic awareness,” he added. EAM Jaishankar highlighted the EU’s growing confidence and trust in India to shape the global agenda.

“In 2015, you gave us the task of creating a Make in India, Make for the World platform to debate contemporary issues. This reflected both your confidence in shaping the global agenda as well as in the strength of our summoning powers. It would express the rebalancing of the multipolarity that characterises our times. This dialogue has brought the most successful of our many responses to your call,” he said. “Seven years later, we have today in our midst, 1,200 participants drawn from nine nations ready to hear 100 panelists and conversations. The Raisina Dialogue is among the best in its class,” he added.

''Europe has obviously stepped out' among the geographies that are partners in this endeavour (Raisina Dialogue),'' he said.

He further mentioned that the EU Chief and PM Narendra Modi were co-chairs of the 27th EU summit, which took place in May 2021 and defined new directions for India-EU relations. During his speech, Dr. S Jaishankar thanked the EU president for setting the tone for the discussions, noting that PM Modi continues to be an inspiration for the India-EU relationship.



(With ANI Inputs)

Image: ANI