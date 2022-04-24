EU To Resume Trade Talks With India Amid Calls Against New Delhi's Ties With Russia

The European Union on Saturday announced its decision to resume trade talks with India, according to a senior official familiar with the plans. This comes as an attempt to give the South Asian nation a viable alternative to diversify away from Russia. the EU will pursue a technology council with India other than trade.

Discussions will be held on various issues including the general data protection regulation, social media, and broader digitalisation efforts, the official said.

Both the EU and US are trying to establish closer ties with India, which is the world’s top buyer of Russian weapons. India says it uses the same to deter aggression from neighbours Pakistan and China.

In March 2021, India and the European Union (EU) announced their decision to resume negotiations for a balanced and comprehensive trade agreement after a gap of eight years. During a virtual meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of 27 member nations of the bloc, they unveiled an ambitious connectivity partnership.

European Commission President arrives in India

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived on a 2-day visit to India to strengthen the EU-India strategic partnership and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25. This will be her first trip to India as the President of the European Commission. The EU is India’s third-largest trading partner and accounts for 62.8 billion euros ($67.8 billion) worth of trade in goods.

During this visit, the European Commission President is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind. The bilateral talks with PM Modi would be focused on fighting against climate change and biodiversity loss, the energy and digital transition, connectivity, security and defence, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. The Russia- Ukraine war is also on the table for discussions.

Sharing a tweet concerning her arrival to India, Ursula von der Leyen tweeted, "I’m off to New Delhi as we celebrate 60 years of EU-India relations. 60 years during which we built a solid friendship. And a cooperation that we now both want to take to the next level. Looking forward to my discussions with @narednramodi".

I’m off to New Delhi as we celebrate 60 years of 🇪🇺🇮🇳 relations.



60 years during which we built a solid friendship.



And a cooperation that we now both want to take to the next level.



Looking forward to my discussions with @narendramodi — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 23, 2022

Some of the other issues on the agenda include EU-India's broad economic agenda, with a focus on the free trade agreement, Investment Protection agreement, and Geographical Indications agreement.

Image: AP/ANI