Eureka Forbes ‘Coronaguard’ Has “100% Anti Viral Effect In Air” As Per IIT Test

Introduced last year amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Eureka Forbes's 'Coronaguard' has now been found to show a notable effect in attenuating the Corona family of viruses, thereby reducing the chances of infection to people in enclosed spaces significantly. Tested by The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT – Guwahati), Forbes 'Coronaguard' has been found to have a 100% disinfection efficiency against Avian Coronavirus in the air and Avian Coronavirus on the surface and is said to be non-toxic to human cells.

The study which was carried out within the protocols has had the following results-

Report on Disinfection Efficiency Avian Coronavirus in the air. Conclusion : Forbes Coronaguard has shown a notable effect on the inactivation of Avian Coronavirus in the air within the testing chamber. (100% Antiviral effect in Air in 15 minutes)

: Forbes Coronaguard has shown a notable effect on the inactivation of Avian Coronavirus in the air within the testing chamber. (100% Antiviral effect in Air in 15 minutes) Report on Disinfection Efficiency against Avian Coronavirus on the surface - Conclusion: Forbes Coronaguard has shown a notable effect on the inactivation of Avian Coronavirus in the exposed surface. (>90% virus disinfection)

- Conclusion: Forbes Coronaguard has shown a notable effect on the inactivation of Avian Coronavirus in the exposed surface. (>90% virus disinfection) Report of Cell Toxicity Study - Conclusion: Forbes Coronaguard is non-toxic to human cells. The human and animal cell safety tests have shown that despite prolonged exposure of Forbes Coronaguard, the exposed cells were intact, proving it be safe for home use.

Powered by a 'Scalene Hypercharge Corona Canon' (SHYCOCAN), the Coronaguard is a plug-and-play device that enables the delivery of a charged high-velocity electrons that interact with the negative-seeking S-proteins of the Coronavirus. The S-Protein, which is known to attach itself to the host cell allowing the virus to enter the cellular structure, sees its infectivity reduced on account of Coronaguard's charged electron burst, with the end result being a reduction in the air- and surface-borne transmission of the virus.

Intended to be used in residential, industrial and commercial environments, these test results come as a positive indicator for the device which is designed for active containment by attenuation of the Corona family of viruses. The Forbes 'Coronaguard' which is proven to remove 99.9% of the Coronavirus family in the air has been tested across the following parameters-

Viricidal Efficiency. Cellular toxicity study to confirm human & animal safety. Electrical Safety. EMI/ EMC Tests. Ozone Emission.

Moreover, tests in Nederlandse Organisatie voor Toegepast Natuurwetenschappelijk Onderzoek (TNO) – (Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research) which conducted a peer review of all the scientific paper/ reports on this device and also tests to conclude has shown that the Shycocan "reduces surrogate SARSCOV2 viruses in spaces with more than 99,7% within 5 to 15 minutes.”

In another significant achievement, the product is now awaiting positive news from the European Union (EU) where the device has been tested and its efficacy details are said to be released within the next fortnight.

About Forbes 'Coronaguard'

Forbes 'Coronaguard' is developed in collaboration with Dr. Rajah Vijay Kumar, Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer of the Organization de Scalene and Scalene Cybernetics Ltd. in Bengaluru. Eureka Forbes Ltd. has also entered into an International Humanitarian Collaboration Agreement, to manufacture and distribute the device, to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Apart from IIT, the product has also been tested by renowned International and Indian laboratories such as - LEI testing laboratory in Mexico (Approved by COFEPRIS; Mexico Ministry of Health), IAPMO – Aquadiagnostics, India, Madras University, UL (NABL), Other Global Regulatory Clearance/ Guidance, CE – Certified Class-I Product ( EU), USFDA – Market enabled as per the enforcement discretion guidance, ESMA – RoHS clearance for Emirates, TGA Guidance for Australia and MEDSAFE Guidance – For New Zealand.