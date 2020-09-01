European Investment Bank To Invest €650 Million Into Kanpur’s First City Metro Line

European Investment Bank (EIB) is set to invest a total of €650 million into the construction of Kanpur city’s first metro line, marking its second-biggest operation outside the European Union. The deal, which was announced on its official website on August 31, would not only involve the bank financing 32.4 km of the metro line but also18 elevated and 12 underground stations along with the acquisition of rolling stock. In addition to the Kanpur line, EIB has also shown support for the Lucknow metro project with an investment of €450 million.

Not only in Uttar Pradesh, but EIB has also invested in metro rail systems in Bhopal, Pune, Bangalore taking the total investment money to 2.65 billion euros. Speaking about the deal, Andrew McDowell, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank said that the project would not strengthen EU-India relations but also contribute to global climate action.

“The metro will have a positive impact on the quality of life and doing business in the city through access to the affordable transport, creating new employment and education opportunities. It will be a safe, green and affordable transport alternative for Kanpur and its visitors,” he added.

Kanpur Metro line

Kanpur Metro line, which would enable over three million people to faster, greener and affordable public transport is already in construction. The project not only aims to ensure safe mode of commute especially for women but also unlock new employment opportunities.

Read: Delhi: 4-feet-long Cobra Spotted Outside Saket Metro Station, Relocated To Safe Habitat

Read: New York’s Metropolitan Museum Of Art Reopens With Safety Protocols Amid COVID-19

The second biggest EIB operation outside the EU to date will finance the construction of a 32.4 km urban rail line, with 18 elevated and 12 underground stations. Once completed, Kanpur metro rail will create 1 100 new jobs and enable around 116 million more affordable commutes each year, detailed EIB on ita website.

According to reports, AFCONS Infra has been awarded the tender to construct the metro and the elevated viaduct work has already begun. The barricading has been done in the middle of the road from IIT Kanpur till Rawatpur and more than 50 pillars are constructed till 5th March 2020. The pillars are being erected and construction work is going in full swing. In addition, construction of the station near IIT has also started in March.

Read: West Bengal Unveils Unlock 4 Guidelines To Allow Metro Service; Gatherings Remain Barred

Read: List Of Stations Where Metro Services To Be Restored Being Prepared: Kailash Gahlot

(Image credits: Europ.eu)