Evacuated From Sudan, Hakki Pikki Tribe Members Sing While Interacting With PM Modi; WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, interacted with members of the Hakki Pikki tribe in Karnataka's Shivamogga who were evacuated from Sudan. In a video shared by ANI, the PM can be seen conversing with the tribe members, who also sung a folk song popular in their culture. Thanking PM Modi for the evacuation efforts, one of the tribal members said they were rescued without a scratch. "We do not leave any Indian behind," PM Modi replied.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with members of the Hakki Pikki tribe, who were evacuated from Sudan under #OperationKaveri, in Shivamogga earlier today

During their interaction, the PM asked them about the kind of troubles they faced. The returnees shared their stories and heaped praises on the central government for bringing them back to their homeland under Operation Kaveri.

PM Modi also praised the Hakki Pikki tribe and underscored the unrelenting support of their forefathers to the King of Mewar Maharana Pratap who was also the most formidable rival of Mughal emperor Akbar.

The PM also advised them to always remember the strength of the country which has stood up for them and advised them to always be ready to help those in trouble and contribute to the society and country. They also discussed people in foreign countries repose faith in Indian medicine and become happy on learing about their India connection. As of May 7, more than 3,800 Indians have been rescued from Sudan under Operation Kaveri, which has now come to a close. The Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia informed that the transit facility, which was created at a school in Jeddah, has also been closed.

The Sudan crisis stemmed from the conflict between factions of two armed groups, one of which is the Sudanese army and the other is a paramilitary group named the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The conflict has resulted in more than 500 deaths and over 4,000 people have been injured.