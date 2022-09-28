Following two rounds of massive countrywide raids on PFI leaders, the Centre on Wednesday banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliate organisations for a period of 5 years. Soon after the ban was announced many Muslim and Christain organisations supported the central government's move. The Evangelical Church of India also backed the Centre's ban on PFI stating that the government should have acted against PFI a little early.

Speaking to Republic TV, the Chairman of Ecclesia United Forum Reverend Dr Johnson Thekkadayil backed the Centre's ban on PFI saying, "The government has done the right thing, in fact, the ban should have come a little early because since the origin we were in talks with the government that the organisation should be banned as its ideology did not rhyme right with our Constitution."

"I request to the government that while somebody comes for the registration, they should be scrutinised then and there to protect our national interests," Dr Johnson Thekkadayil of Evangelical Church of India said. He further blamed the government saying, "It the fault of our government to register such organisations without proper scrutinisation. We need to have a thorough check on the purpose of these organisations."

Suggesting various political parties to work towards the welfare of the society and keep away their political motives, the Reverend said, "Spreading hatred in our society will harm us all eventually and differences in the opinions should be solved with a debate so that harmony can be maintained."

Centre bans PFI & its affiliates for 5 years

The Union government on Wednesday declared the Popular front of India (PFI) and its affiliates as "unlawful associations" with immediate effect for a period of five years. The PFI affiliates, including Rehab India Foundation, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Campus Front of India, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, have been declared as "unlawful associations" in the exercise of the powers under the UAPA.

The PFI which was formed in 2006 came under the scanner for its alleged involvement in various anti-social and anti-national activities. Following this, pan-India raids against the PFI leaders were carried out and multiple people were arrested.