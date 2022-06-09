Even As India Sees COVID-19 Surge, Expert Says '4th Wave Unlikely Unless Variant Emerges'

An health expert from Max Healthcare stated that even though there is a surge of COVID-19 cases in India since the past few days, a fourth wave is unlikely unless a new variant emerges. It's important to note there has been an uptrend in the number of new infections reported since the past few days with India recording over 7,000 cases, a massive 40% jump in the last 24 hours.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI on June 9, Director of Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare, Dr Rommel Tickoo said, "India is unlikely to witness the fourth wave unless and until a new COVID-19 variant is reported that has different characteristics from the previous variants."

'Cases rising due to surge in tourism'

Stating the reason behind the rise in the number of cases, Tickoo stated that it's due to people travelling to various places and then returning to their normal lives. He said, "COVID-19 cases are rising likely due to an increase in tourism activities. A lot of people are travelling to places, going for holidays, vacations and things are almost getting back to normal. So, this surge is expected in quite a few states."

He also apprised that India is reaching a stage of endemicity, which builds enough immunity - to not result in a major surge. "We have almost reached to the stage of endemicity in India due to which there will be no major surge in India," said Dr Tickoo. Endemicity refers to a certain level of immunity built into the population, it doesnt mean COVID-19 has become mild but it is similar to the intensity of seasonal influenza.

'People should not lower the guard'

Dr Tickoo further stated the continued importance of taking precautionary measures amid the spread of COVID-19. He said, "As long as the disease is mild and no complications are reported, like in the case of pneumonia earlier, we should not be worried. But, as I said earlier, this viral disease will stay here for some more time. We need to be extremely careful and take all precautions like to follow government guidelines and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour."

On the back of a spurt in the fresh infections in Maharashtra and Kerala, India on June 9 reported a high of 7,240 cases, which is 40% more than the number reported on June 8, the highest spike in the number of cases since March 2. On June 8, India saw a rise of 41% of daily COVID cases as the country registered 5,233 infections.

