Even As Politicians, We Are Pressurized To Improve Our Performances All The Time: PM Modi

While answering the question of one of the students during the "Pariksha Pe Charcha' Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about pressure and expectations. "Even as politicians, we are pressured to improve our performances all the time," said PM.



PM further discussed the tussle between the expectations of the parents and the choices of the students based on their abilities. Advising the parents, PM said, "The students should not be burdened with the expectations of teachers and Parents. They should be allowed to have their dreams and pave a way for themselves."



PM Modi engaged with the students, educators, and parents during the 6th edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023’ on January 27 at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.



Parents who registered for participation as well as students in grades 9 and 12 attended the event. This is a unique initiative by PM Modi to relieve the tension of the students taking the yearly exam, and since 2018, PM Modi has been engaging with exam takers through PPC once a year.



38 lakh students registered for "Pariksha Pe Charcha" this year, which, according to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, is at least 15 lakh more than in the previous year.



PM Modi stressed the value of time management and added, "Have you ever observed your mother's time management skills? A mother never feels burdened by the immense work she does. If you observe your mother, then you will understand how to manage your time well."