'Even Thousand Conspiracies Can't Harm Truth': Amit Shah On BBC's Controversial Docuseries

In the wake of BBC's controversial documentary titled ‘India: The Modi Question’ pertaining to the 2002 Gujarat riots, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that conspiracies are being hatched against Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2002, but every time he has emerged gaining more popularity.

During the ANI interview, when Shah was asked if there is a conspiracy in the wake of the BBC documentary and Hindenburg report, the Home Minister said, "Thousands of conspiracies cannot harm the truth. Truth shines bright like the sun. They have been doing it since 2002 against PM Narendra Modi. And every time, Modiji has emerged stronger, truthfully and by gaining more popularity among people every time."

'BJP has nothing to hide or fear': Shah on Adani row

When asked about the Adani-Hindenburg row, Shah said, "The Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the matter. As a minister, if the Supreme Court is seized of the matter it is not right for me to comment. But in this, there is nothing for the BJP to hide and nothing to be afraid of."

When asked about Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech which was entirely focused on Adani, HM Shah said, "What speech he wants to give is for him or his speech writers to think." Reacting to Gandhi's "crony capitalism" allegation against BJP, the Home Minister said, "There is no question. Nobody has been able to level such an allegation against the BJP till date. During their (Congress) era, agencies be it CAG or CBI, they had registered cases taking cognizance of corruption. There were scams of Rs 12 lakh crore."

BBC documentary row

On January 21, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reportedly invoked its emergency powers under the IT Rules 2021 to direct the removal of the links from YouTube and Twitter, when the first part of the documentary, which deals with the Gujarat riots of 2002 which happened when Narendra Modi was the CM of the state was released.

The government called the BBC documentary biased and lacking in objectivity. “The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible in the documentary. If anything, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it. Frankly, we don't wish to dignify such efforts,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a press conference.

The release of the documentary resulted in protests by Indians in many parts of the UK as well, especially in cities like Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, and Glasgow.

