Event Planned At JNU Cancelled Over Anti-India Kashmir Reference; Triggers Row

In a major development, an anti-India propaganda was foiled in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after an online invite for a webinar titled 'gendered resistance to Indian occupation in Kashmir' came under the administration's scanner. The online invite, which was issued by the Center for Women's Studies (CWS) organisation at JNU, assumed an anti-national line by using the term 'Indian Occupied Kashmir'. As per reports, an assistant professor named Ather Zia was organizing a webinar on Jammu and Kashmir.

As soon as the online invite came under the scanner of the JNU administration, the webinar was cancelled. It is pertinent to mention that the webinar was slated to take place on October 29. As per the online invite, Ather Zia is a poet, political anthropologist, and fiction writer. She is an Associate Professor at UNCO Greeley.

Webinar titled 'Gendered Resistance&Fresh Challenges in Post-2019 Kashmir' was to be organised by Centre for Women Studies. The JNU admin instructed the event to be cancelled: JNU VC MJ Kumar



JNU has seen many controversies on its campus with the biggest one being when anti-India slogans were raised on February 9, 2016. On February 9, some students from the Jawaharlal Nehru University organised an event on the campus protesting against the hanging of the 2001 Parliament attack accused, Afzal Guru.

The protest took an ugly turn when anti-Indi slogans were chanted at the campus. JNU Students Union president (then) Kanhaiya Kumar was arrested on sedition charges and ordered to three days of police custody after allegations of 'anti-national' sloganeering surfaced against him. Later, the Delhi police charged Kumar and other student leaders Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and others with sedition. Kumar, Khalid, and Bhattacharya were arrested and were later released on bail.

