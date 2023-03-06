Ever Wondered What The X Sign On The Last Coach Of The Train Denotes, Read Here

Indian Railways is the largest rail network in Asia and the world’s second-largest under one management. The Indian Railway network covering a length of over 65,000 Km is the fourth longest in the world.

Operating at such a large scale transporting over 5,321.69 million passengers (in FY 2022-23 until January 10, 2023), security is of paramount importance. There are various aspects to keeping the operations and running of the trains successful and one of the very small but crucial ways to do it is to have an X sign behind the last coach of the train.

X sign behind the last bogey. How does it help ?

The white and yellow X mark painted on the last wagon of the train is a measure to save the train from an accident. How ? It is an indicator showing the last bogey of the train, the absence of which is a direct marker the train is facing an emergency situation because no X mark shows the last bogey is missing and has separated from the train due to an untoward incident.

Due to the same reason of communicating that the train is all connected, the guard standing on the rail crossing with the green flag by waving it confirms the train has all its coaches aligned with each other. In the dark of the night, when the sign cannot be seen prominently, the red light under the scope of the mark helps in identifying the train’s lost coach.

When the mark and the light is absent, it’s an indication the train is in an emergency situation and thus the X sign saves the train from running into trouble and continues to remain a hygiene practice in the Indian Railways even untill this date, even in the age of advanced technology.

Image: PTI