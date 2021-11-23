Every citizen of J&K should contribute towards development of UT, nation: LG

Srinagar, Nov 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Monday said it is the duty of every citizen to contribute towards the development of the Union Territory as well as the nation.

He also said after August 2019, constructive reforms have been brought in the economic and social system of Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is the duty of every citizen, every businessman to come forward and contribute to the development and prosperity of the Union Territory. It is a collective responsibility of all and not the sole responsibility of the Income Tax department to earn revenues for the development of Jammu and Kashmir and for nation building," Sinha said here.

He was speaking at a programme where Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacted with the tax administrators and other stakeholders of Jammu and Kashmir.

The LG described the taxpayers as the most valuable allies of the I-T department.

He said the department has carried out massive reforms, incorporating technology to make the tax system faceless and paperless, and bringing efficiency and transparency in tax administration, keeping in mind the ease of the taxpayers.

"I believe that the taxpayer services of the country have become world class today. This has increased the confidence of the common citizens and the business world, and a new, ideal model of the tax system has emerged before the country," Sinha said.

He made an appeal to trade and industry organisations and people associated with the tourism industry for working hand in hand with the I-T department for the progress of the Union Territory and paying tax for providing better facilities and infrastructure to the common citizens.

The LG said after August 2019, constructive reforms have been brought in the economic and social system of Jammu and Kashmir.

"In the last 16 months, we have tried to take the benefits of reforms to those important sectors of the economy that remained neglected earlier, so that they too can play their valuable role in nation building," he added.

Sinha said new markets are being provided to the inherent possibilities in agriculture, horticulture, small-scale industries, handicraft and other sectors, adding that red-tapism and unnecessary government interference in business have been abolished, and priority is being given to proper implementation of policies.

He said during the last about two years, Jammu and Kashmir has been steadily progressing, offering opportunities to women, youngsters, entrepreneurs and farmers alike.

"The historic industrial scheme worth Rs 28,400 crore has opened up investment opportunities for people from across the world. It will certainly lead to more development and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. We have already received proposals worth Rs 29,000 crore and we expect to reach the figure of 35,000 crore by December-end," Sinha added. PTI MIJ RC

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)