Every Haryanvi Should Vow To Accomplish Five Pledges Given By PM Modi: CM Khattar

Chandigarh, Aug 15 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that every Haryanvi should vow to accomplish the five pledges which Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people to take in the next 25 years while addressing the nation on the occasion of Independence Day.

The prime minister cautioned the countrymen against complacency over the country's achievements in the last 75 years, and said it has to now focus its strength on fulfilling the "Panch Pran" in the next 25 years in the run up to the centenary of its independence.

Wishing the country and the people of the state on the 76th Independence Day, Khattar said that "today is a proud and happy day for every Indian".

During his address after hoisting the national flag at Samalkha in Panipat, Khattar touched upon several initiatives of his party-led government taken during the past nearly eight years for various sections including youth, women, farmers and others.

Khattar referred to the Prime Minister urging people to take five pledges in the next 25 years -- making India a developed nation, removing any trace of the colonial mindset, taking pride in the country's heritage, unity, and fulfilling their duties.

He said every Haryanvi should vow to accomplish the "Panch Pran (five pledges)" and ensure their pivotal contribution towards transforming India into a potential superpower of the world.

Khattar said the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took many bold decisions, including abolishing special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and conducted surgical and air strikes.

He also referred to some other decisions taken by the Modi government, including on the Citizenship Amendment Act, triple talaq and the Agnipath scheme.

Referring to the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, Khattar said the tricolour flying high on the top of every house has certainly painted the entire country in the colours of patriotism.

"The people of Haryana have also raised the pride of 'Maa Bharti' by proudly hoisting the tricolour atop 60 lakh houses,” said the chief minister.

He said the I-Day occasion, along with celebrating the achievements, also calls for doing self-analysis as this day gives us an opportunity to think as to what we have achieved in the last 75 years. "No doubt the nation has made remarkable progress after independence and today India's mettle is recognized on the global stage,” he said.

"While following our great cultural traditions and high moral values, we have to work unitedly to make the country and the state 'Swachh, Swastha and Khushal', "said the Chief Minister.

The BJP leader said the dispensation has adopted zero-tolerance towards corruption, given good governance and 87,000 people have so far been given government jobs purely on the basis of merit.

Khattar said his government has ensured equitable development.

"Several steps have been taken for women empowerment. Our target is to increase the strength of women from the present 10 per cent to 15 per cent in the police force," Khattar said.

Under the state government's ambitious 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' scheme, beneficiaries are getting benefits of various government schemes at their doorsteps, said Khattar.

He said players of the state have brought laurels for the nation, including in the recently held Commonwealth Games.

He said our brave soldiers have played a significant role in protecting the borders of the country even after independence.

"Today every tenth soldier in the Indian Army is from Haryana,” said Khattar, while highlighting the pivotal contributions of the state in the country's armed forces.

Khattar said the BJP led government in the state has worked continuously for ensuring equitable development of the state and have also ensured the welfare of every section of the society.

"We have now focused our campaign to bring in maximum good governance reforms by reaching out to those at the bottom of the pyramid and also ensuring the upliftment of the poorest of the poor”, he said.

“I am happy to share that the State Government's e-governance campaign of reaching out to those at the bottom of the pyramid to ensure the benefits of government services and schemes are firstly availed by them has now linked with Parivar Pehchan Patra," he said.

He said the government has linked education from school to university with skilling. An adequate number of schools and a college within a 20 km radius have been opened in all the areas under the cluster approach, he said.

He said the work has also started on Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor from Palwal to Sonipat via Sohna-Manesar-Kharkhoda-Kundli to be constructed at a cost of Rs 6000 crore.

Besides this, under the Panchgram vision the work is underway to develop 5 new cities along the alignment of the KMP corridor and state-of-the-art industrial and commercial township near Kharkhoda and Industrial Model Township at Sohna is also being developed, he said.

“Ensuring equitable development, the State Government aims to open one medical college in every district, a 200-bed hospital in every district and at least one university," he said.

He said that as the road to development passes through villages and realizing the same ensuring the development of villages is the utmost priority of the present State Government. About 80 percent of villages of the state are being provided 24 hours electricity under Mhara Gaon Jagmag Gaon (MGJG) scheme. Even today new villages have been added to this scheme. Now more than 5600 villages are getting 24 hours electricity, he said. PTI SUN VSD RCJ RCJ

