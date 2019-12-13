Every Indian Man A Rapist In Rahul Gandhi's Eyes?: Smriti Irani On 'Rape In India' Remark

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani lashed out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the Rajya Sabha over the latter’s ‘Rape in India’ comment. The parliamentary session witnessed a huge uproar over the remark made by Rahul Gandhi while electioneering in Jharkhand.

Hitting out at the Congress leader over the comment, Irani said, “It has happened for the first time where a party leader is giving a clarion call to rape women in India. It has happened for the first time where a Congress party leader is making a heinous crime such as rape a part of the political mockery.”

Raising serious questions over his comment, Irani, who has clashed with Rahul Gandhi politically and electorally numerous times in the past, asked the house, ”Rahul Gandhi is a member of Parliament. Does Rahul Gandhi want to say that every man in this country wants to rape women? Is this Rahul Gandhi’s message to the citizens of the country, that women in the country should be raped?” In a media interaction outside Parliament, the union minister slammed Rahul Gandhi for attempting to score political brownie point over a serious issue such as rape. She asked whether Rahul Gandhi says that every man in this country is a rapist?

The controversial comment by Rahul Gandhi

Politicizing rape, Rahul Gandhi at an election rally in Jharkhand on December 12, had said that the initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not ‘Make in India’ but ‘Rape in India’. Gandhi, in a bid to mock and attack the ‘Make in India’ scheme, made a derogatory remark in the backdrop of the recent rape and murder incidents that shook the entire country. His comment came as a reiteration, days after he had termed India as the 'rape capital of the world'. The remarks over the heinous rape cases has outraged the BJP and the parliament witnessed a huge uproar. The party has demanded an apology from the Congress leader for the remark.

