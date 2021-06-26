'Every Indian Must Be Aware': NCB Chief's Message On International Day Against Drug Abuse

Every year on June 26, the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is commemorated with the goal of raising awareness about the global drug problem and preventing drug abuse. On this day, activists, therapists, and organizations fighting to prevent drug misuse join forces to assist victims of this societal blight. On the occasion, NCB Director General Rakesh Asthana shared a noteworthy message for the youth of the country. He said that it is the responsibility of every citizen to fight this battle against abuse.

International Day against Drug Abuse

NCB India shared Asthana's message from its official Twitter handle. DG NCB noted, "The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is observing International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on 26 June. It is a matter of pride for all of us. We have run anti-drug campaigns on various mediums like organizing social media, seminars, rallies, etc. to end the drug trap spread widely in India and to make people aware."

Rakesh Asthana message to India

He added, "To eradicate this curse, every Indian has to be aware. Drug addiction is killing our young generation. It affects the society and the entire economy of the country. Let us all take a pledge on this day that we will give active cooperation to eradicate this disease from the root. And yes always remember our slogan 'Say No To Drugs and Yes To Life.' Jai Hind!"

Reports of young college students being addicted to drugs or of cops apprehending drug dealers near schools have grown commonplace. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime's (UNODC) 2021 report, about 275 million people took drugs worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, up 22% from 2010, said reports.

The United Nations General Assembly declared June 26 as the International Day Against Drug Addiction and Illicit Trafficking on December 7, 1987, in order to encourage action and collaboration in attaining the goal of a world free of drug abuse. This year's theme for the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is "Share Drug Facts to Save Lives." This year's focus is on reducing the spread of drug-related disinformation and encouraging the exchange of truth.

Picture Credit: ANI